Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IART. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of IART opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,743,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $157,499,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

