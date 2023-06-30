Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.16. 10,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 372,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

