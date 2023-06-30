International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $177.94. 1,344,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

