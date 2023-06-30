International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.15. The stock had a trading volume of 423,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average is $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.12, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $256.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.