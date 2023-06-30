International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744,118 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,171,000 after buying an additional 1,212,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 500,913 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 243,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 144,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,211 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.4157 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

