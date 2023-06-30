International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $21.02 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.22. 12,210,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,109,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

