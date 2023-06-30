International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,548 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,615,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

