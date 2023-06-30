International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.8% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 57.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 293,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,170. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

