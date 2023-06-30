International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,736 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 191,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,830,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 582,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

