International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 111,678 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 3,848,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,528,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

