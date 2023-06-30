International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 17,969 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 271,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

