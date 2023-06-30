International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5,540 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,044,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,830,238. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

