International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 788,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 133,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,199. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.