International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Shares Down 0.4%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

International Distributions Services Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

