International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) versus Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Financial Analysis

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Free Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Distributions Services and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services $17.37 billion 0.15 $835.87 million N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $20.74 billion 1.01 $2.11 billion N/A N/A

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

International Distributions Services has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Distributions Services and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Distributions Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 1 2 2 0 2.20

International Distributions Services currently has a consensus price target of $318.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,760.17%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.18%. Given International Distributions Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Distributions Services is more favorable than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats International Distributions Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, sole-traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses, retailers, and access operators. It operates in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the United Kingdom, the United States, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

