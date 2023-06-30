Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $338.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $340.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

