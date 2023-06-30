Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after buying an additional 162,673 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,736. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

