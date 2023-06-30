Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 155,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,588. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0713 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

