Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 162.6% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SOXQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. 17,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,289. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

