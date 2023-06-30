Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 162.6% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:SOXQ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. 17,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,289. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
