Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $149.15. 924,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

