Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 341,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 309,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 234,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 229,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,460. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

