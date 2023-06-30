Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.97

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $940.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QVML. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,064,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,047,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

