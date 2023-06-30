Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 125,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,387. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

