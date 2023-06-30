Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Update

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesque Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:MHIVF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Invesque has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

