Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Update

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesque Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:MHIVF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Invesque has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
About Invesque
