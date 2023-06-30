IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Plans $0.12 Dividend

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLRG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777. IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $281.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US stocks selected based on a multi-factor model. CLRG was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

