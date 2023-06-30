iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 16.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

DGRO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $51.34. 252,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,085. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

