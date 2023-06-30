iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

