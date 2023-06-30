iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,492 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 20.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $194,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,502,000 after buying an additional 176,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

