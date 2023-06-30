iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,660. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

