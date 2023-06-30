iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 152,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.68. 222,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

