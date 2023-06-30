iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.16. 1,738,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,847. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

