iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. 3,632,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,165. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

