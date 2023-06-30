iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 741,760 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 517,606 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,740. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

