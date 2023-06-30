iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 1,039,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,627. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

