iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 613.5% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 846,154 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,014,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 712.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 628,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 551,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 519,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

