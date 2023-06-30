iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is HF Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 977,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 215,842 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 136,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

