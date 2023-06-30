iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 924,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

