iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $93.13. 285,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

