iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is Dentgroup LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $62.27. 5,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,463. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.