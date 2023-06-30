iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Holdings Raised by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,577,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.39 and a 52 week high of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

