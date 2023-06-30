iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Reduced by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,373,180,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $84.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

