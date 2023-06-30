iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $48,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.47. The stock had a trading volume of 296,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,515. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $243.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

