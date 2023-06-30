iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $243.77

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $243.77 and last traded at $243.34, with a volume of 185943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $7,672,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,567,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

