iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,537. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

