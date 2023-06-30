iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $35,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

