iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWM traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.