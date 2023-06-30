iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

