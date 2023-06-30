iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.77

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.77 and last traded at $106.71, with a volume of 24833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

