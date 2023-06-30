iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lessened by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

