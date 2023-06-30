iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15,267.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,002,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. 1,114,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,980. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

